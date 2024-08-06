Panels set up to undertake KDLB reforms

KARACHI: The first meeting of newly-constituted Board of Karachi Dock Labor Board (KDLB) held on August 4, 2024 at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) head office.

The board considered the steps to introduce reforms in the organisation and constituted multiple committees comprising of KPT management, board members and representatives of CBA that will deliberate over the measures to rationalize the strength of organisation, provide better medical facilities, improvement of their working condition and enhance their overall welfare.

The board approved several measures that will reduce the annual expenditure by approximately one billion rupees and promote ease of doing business for all port users.

