Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 296,545 tonnes of cargo comprising 174,188 tonnes of import cargo and 122,357 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 174,188 comprised of 102,532 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,877 tonnes of Dap & 60,779 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 122,357 comprised of 57,067 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,625 tonnes of Cement, 57,065 tonnes of Clinkers & 6,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 11 ships namely, Xin Ning Bo, Raon Teresa, Hafnia Exceltor, Hansa Europe, Osaka Express, Hmm Bangkok, Buxcoast, M.t Shalamar, Hakuba Galaxy, CmaCgm Congo & Gfs Ruby berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 08 ships namely Vancouver, Xin Lian Chang, Mt Sargodha, Xin Ning Bo, Ssl Godavari, Hansa Europe, Hakuba Galaxy & Hmm Bangkok sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them petroleum product carrier ‘Estia’ left the port on today morning while four more ships, Maya Gas-1, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, IVS North Berwick and Ullswater are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 42,907 tonnes was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Rakan-5, Leader and Clipper Eris & five more ships, MSC Antonia, San Diego Bridge, Dimitris-Y, TSS Amber and Singapore Bulker scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, Chemicals, Container and Cement are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, QICT and MW-1 respectively on Monday 5th August, 2024.

Karachi Port Trust

