Maryam’s message on Police Martyrs Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the Police Martyrs Day said, “4th of August can never be forgotten as this day reminds us of the martyrs’ sacrifices. A nation turns out successful which pays tributes to their martyrs. We will never compromise on the respect of the martyrs.”

The Chief Minister said, “I salute the great sacrifices of all our martyrs. The Martyrs Day is a day to pay homage to the great sacrifices of the brave sons of the land. The martyrs will always remain alive in our hearts.”

She added, “The immortal sacrifices of the police martyrs are a precious asset which can never be forgotten. The Punjab government every second stands with the family members of the martyrs and will remain so. The police force is rendering commendable duties in every area including the Kacha area. The Punjab government is utilising all possible resources for the welfare of the martyrs families. We will fully accomplish our duty to look after and provide service to the family of every martyr. We take pride in the glorious achievements of our martyrs and their sacrifices will be remembered for long.”

