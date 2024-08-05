Senate session today

ISLAMABAD President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday summoned a session of Senate for today (August 5) at 5 pm under Article 54 (1) of the constitution.

As the National Assembly is already in session which is expected to pass a private member’s bill – The Election Act (2nd Amendment) Bill 2024.

If the controversial sails through the National Assembly, today (Monday), the bill will be transmitted to the Senate for passage.

The PML-N-led coalition government has issued instructions to their members to ensure their presence in both NA and Senate on Monday morning.

Ejaz Jakhrani, the PPP’s chief whip in NA said that all the members of his party have been directed to reach capital as the bill pertaining to seats reserved for women is set to be tabled in the house.

The PML-N chief whip Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said all the members of the party would ensure their presence in the house on Monday.

