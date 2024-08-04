KCCI praised for organising ‘My Karachi Exhibition’

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Akhter Odho, during his visit to My Karachi Exhibition here on Saturday, highly appreciated Karachi Chamber for holding My Karachi Exhibition and extended full support and cooperation to business community for all such events which help in promoting the soft and positive image Karachi.

On his arrival at Expo Center, Javed Odho was received by Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Vice President Altaf A Ghaffar, Vice President Tanveer Barry, and Chairman Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition Muhammad Idrees and others.

Additional IGP said that thanks to strenuous efforts being made by police department, the law-and-order situation has significantly improved, which has resulted in restoring the glories of this city to a huge extent. Although, Karachi still faces challenges due to street crimes but the police department was trying its level best to somehow control the situation.

Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, while speaking at a seminar on “Sustainable Tech: Green Entrepreneurship, Climate Tech & Eco-friendly Innovations” organized jointly by KCCI, Sohail University and Allied Bank Limited, stressed the need to seriously focus on promoting green energy which was the most effectively way to save our planet from global warming and the subsequent climate change that have terribly affected Pakistan and many other countries around the world in the form of abnormal rainfalls and flash-floods.

“The government must devise effective strategies for establishing more and more effluent water treatment plants for treating the domestic as well as industrial wastewater in Karachi which would not only help in overcoming industrial needs for water but also save our coastline from further getting polluted,” he said, adding that it was a crime to throw untreated water into the sea.

He stressed that all stakeholders particularly the government will have to seriously think about our future generations by taking concrete steps for dealing with the issues emerging due to climate change otherwise the situation would continue to worsen in the days to come. “The business community is ready to extend full support and cooperation as it is a serious to humanity.”

Thousands of people with their families continued to pour into the Expo Center on 2nd day of 19th My Karachi Exhibition underway at Expo Center Karachi to witness the products and services by more than 300 exhibitors being offered at discounted rates.

Visitors, diplomats and members of foreign delegation highly appreciated the efforts being made by the entire team of Karachi Chamber and the exhibitors towards promoting the positive image of Karachi by holding such a glittering event in a vivid manner.

Chairman BMG Businessmen Group and Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, while expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made and the response received from the public, said that thanks to the efforts made by all three office bearers and Managing Committee Members, the exhibition has been staged in an ideal manner despite several odds.

