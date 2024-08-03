AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Russian drone attack damages infrastructure in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia region

Reuters Published August 3, 2024

KYIV: A Russian drone attack overnight damaged critical infrastructure in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, a local official said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 24 out of 29 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia in the overnight attack over nine regions.

Russian forces also launched two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and two Kh-31 missiles, the air force said.

Kherson regional governor Oleksander Prokudin said air defence shot down five drones over his region on Saturday. Russian attacks on the region in the past day struck critical infrastructure, an administrative building and nine residential homes, he said.

Russia launches one of war’s largest drone attacks on Ukraine, Kyiv’s military says

Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim said one of the drones shot down by air defence caused a fire in outbuildings, which has since been extinguished, with no casualties reported.

Earlier this week, Ukraine said it repelled one of Russia’s largest long-range drone attacks since February 2022, shooting down all 89 drones which included a ‘significant’ number of decoys trying to deplete Ukraine’s air defences.

