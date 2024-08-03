US scraps plea deal with 9/11 mastermind: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The United States government on Friday scrapped a plea deal with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin removed the military official who facilitated the agreement from the case, as it would have eliminated the death penalty as possible punishment.

“I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused… responsibility for such a decision should rest with me,” Austin said in a memorandum addressed to Susan Escallier, who oversaw the military court at Guantanamo Bay.

US must adjust its post-9/11 mindset: Mushahid

“I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case,” the memo said, referring to Mohammed and two alleged accomplices.