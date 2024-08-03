AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024
World

US scraps plea deal with 9/11 mastermind: Pentagon

AFP Published August 3, 2024

WASHINGTON: The United States government on Friday scrapped a plea deal with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin removed the military official who facilitated the agreement from the case, as it would have eliminated the death penalty as possible punishment.

“I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused… responsibility for such a decision should rest with me,” Austin said in a memorandum addressed to Susan Escallier, who oversaw the military court at Guantanamo Bay.

US must adjust its post-9/11 mindset: Mushahid

“I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case,” the memo said, referring to Mohammed and two alleged accomplices.

Pentagon Lloyd Austin Khalid Sheikh Mohammed 9/11 plea deal

Comments

200 characters

