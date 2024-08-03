Plan prepared for upgradation of disposal stations

FAISALABAD: WASA Managing Director Amir Aziz has said that for a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the problems faced in different areas of the city, a plan has been prepared for the upgradation of disposal stations, replacement of old and rotten sewage lines including new trunk sewer system.

For which the cost of more than 11 billion rupees has been estimated and this project has been sent to the Punjab government for approval.

He further said that the service area of WASA Faisalabad covers 165 km, while currently complaints are being registered from an area of 225 km more than the fixed service area, and by implementing them, the complaints of these additional areas Remedial action is also being taken.

MD WASA clarified that after the approval of the proposed plan for new development schemes in areas with sewage problems, the problems will be solved gradually. Similarly, after the approval of the project, various disposal stations will also be upgraded, which will significantly increase their disposal capacity.

He further said that trunk sewer system will also be built to solve the sewage problems and this scheme has also been included in the plans.

He further said that WASA Faisalabad is trying its best to provide quality services of supply and drainage to the citizens, and in this regard all available resources are being utilized, however citizens should also be aware that in the sewage system, Do not throw solid waste, soap, cotton, debris, clothes and other such items as doing so will block the sewage system causing problems to the residents of the concerned area and WASA staff.

MD WASA clarified that the cooperation of the citizens will ensure the best performance of the WASA department.

