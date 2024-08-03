PN conducts drills with Turkish navy

KARACHI: Upon completion of goodwill visit to Pakistan by Turkish Navy Ship TCG KINALIADA, Pakistan Navy and Turkish Navy ships conducted coordinated patrol and naval drills in North Arabian Sea.

The drills comprised of various naval operations including defence against Asymmetric Threats, Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS) and Air Defence Exercises aimed to further hone professional skills and enhance interoperability between the two navies.

Earlier, during the port call, delegation of Turkish Navy led by Turkish Navy Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozdem KOCER called on Pakistan Navy Field Commanders and other dignitaries to discuss matters of mutual interest and further avenues for collaboration. Turkish Navy delegation also laid floral wreath at Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay homage to the Founder of Pakistan.

