PITB signs agreement with JazzCash to enhance digital payment scope

Published 03 Aug, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed an agreement with JazzCash to enhance digital payments through PayZen.

The agreement was signed by PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq and JazzCash President Murtaza Ali on behalf of their respective organizations, disclosed PITB here on Friday. Senior officials from both organizations were present at the signing ceremony, including Project Director Haroon Rasul Khokhar, Joint Director Ijlal Hussain, Senior Programme Manager Amir Ali Khan from PITB and Head of Public Sector Arif Chaudhry, Regional Manager Central Public Sector Partnership Usman Nazir, Manager Partnerships Waleed Khan, Manager Partnerships Ayesha Akram, and Expert Partnerships Imran Rafiq from JazzCash.

