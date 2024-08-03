One in every 100 children born diagnosed with congenital heart disease

LAHORE: In Pakistan, one in every 100 children born are diagnosed with congenital heart disease and 70% need medication or surgery within the first year of life.

This was revealed by the speakers at the webinar on “Approach to Congenital Heart Diseases in Children” organized by the ChildLife Foundation.

The session’s guest speaker was Dr Abdul Sattar, Head of Pediatric Cardiology at NICVD, while Dr Irfan Habib, Medical Director at the ChildLife Foundation was the moderator.

A broad spectrum of topic was covered during the webinar including an overview of congenital heart diseases in children, how to identify key symptoms and early signs, diagnostic approaches and techniques, case studies, and real-life examples.

The session’s aim was to equip pediatricians with an in-depth understanding of congenital heart diseases in children, their early recognition, and timely intervention.

The session was attended by doctors, residents, and physicians working in the public sector, particularly those working at the secondary care hospitals at district and tehsil level across the country.

By addressing these critical areas, the session aimed at enhancing the capacity of on-ground government doctors, equipping them with essential knowledge and skills to meet the challenges encountered in the children’s emergency rooms of public sector hospitals where ChildLife operates its telemedicine network.

ChildLife Foundation, a non-profit organization working towards reducing child mortality across Pakistan, this webinar was on Pediatric Emergencies for pediatricians, especially for those working in the public sector across Pakistan.

Improving emergency care reduces child mortality by 50%. ChildLife aims to foster collaboration with the public sector through this webinar by contributing towards the capacity building of government doctors and ensuring that they are well-versed with the latest practices and evolving needs of pediatric emergency care.

