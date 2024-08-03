PARTLY FACETIOUS: Lies are outright lies…

“So what do you reckon? Lies, half-truths or full truth - no, no…that simply is not an option.”

“In a world where the big picture is getting awfully blurry, you need to narrow it down.”

“OK lies are outright lies, one can do a fact check, and need I add politicians all over the world are being subjected to fact checks now…”

“Right, The Brown Pope reckons all are working as planned…”

“He is right, especially him, the cricket team lost to the US, the law and order situation is bad, I believe Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad, our borders are under attack, the…”

“But he is still the Interior Minister and Chair of the Cricket Board, so back off.”

“What about the other one, the one with the rapidly thinning hair.”

“Excuse me?”

“Muhammad Aurangzeb, he has been the finance minister for less than five months, and I have already noticed a thinning hairline.”

“It’s a tough job - hey, I never noticed the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) with a thinning hairline.”

“That’s because he keeps getting promoted. He is the Deputy Prime Minister…”

“Didn’t he go to Tehran to attend the Iranian President’s inauguration and if so why didn’t he stay back to attend Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral prayers.”

“I heard he was concerned that the Israelis may perhaps by mistake launch…”

“Don’t be facetious, I of course do not hold any brief for the Israeli militaries ten months long genocidal attacks on Gazans, but you and I know that the Israelis’ capacity to launch US missiles with extreme precision has never been in question…”

“Hey you know as our deputy prime minister couldn’t he have been a possible…”

“Not even in your wildest dreams, so move on my friend anyway the finance ministry portfolio effects each incumbent a different way. There was the aspiring prime minister Hafeez Sheikh, three times lured, and three times dumped, though I hear he is still hopeful…”

“Look at the Brown Pope’s elevations.”

“OK still possible I guess, but he is Plan F by now, then there was Shaukat Tarin, his manner became bluffer and bluffer though these days he isn’t in the country, then there was Miftah Ismail – the guy who tweeted ji to Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN), I mean even daddy’s closest associates desisted from agreeing with her on social media because that becomes part of one’s record, and GPS of course has a visibly widening girth…”

“Right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024