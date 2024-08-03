AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-08-03

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Lies are outright lies…

Anjum Ibrahim Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

“So what do you reckon? Lies, half-truths or full truth - no, no…that simply is not an option.”

“In a world where the big picture is getting awfully blurry, you need to narrow it down.”

“OK lies are outright lies, one can do a fact check, and need I add politicians all over the world are being subjected to fact checks now…”

“Right, The Brown Pope reckons all are working as planned…”

“He is right, especially him, the cricket team lost to the US, the law and order situation is bad, I believe Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad, our borders are under attack, the…”

“But he is still the Interior Minister and Chair of the Cricket Board, so back off.”

“What about the other one, the one with the rapidly thinning hair.”

“Excuse me?”

“Muhammad Aurangzeb, he has been the finance minister for less than five months, and I have already noticed a thinning hairline.”

“It’s a tough job - hey, I never noticed the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) with a thinning hairline.”

“That’s because he keeps getting promoted. He is the Deputy Prime Minister…”

“Didn’t he go to Tehran to attend the Iranian President’s inauguration and if so why didn’t he stay back to attend Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral prayers.”

“I heard he was concerned that the Israelis may perhaps by mistake launch…”

“Don’t be facetious, I of course do not hold any brief for the Israeli militaries ten months long genocidal attacks on Gazans, but you and I know that the Israelis’ capacity to launch US missiles with extreme precision has never been in question…”

“Hey you know as our deputy prime minister couldn’t he have been a possible…”

“Not even in your wildest dreams, so move on my friend anyway the finance ministry portfolio effects each incumbent a different way. There was the aspiring prime minister Hafeez Sheikh, three times lured, and three times dumped, though I hear he is still hopeful…”

“Look at the Brown Pope’s elevations.”

“OK still possible I guess, but he is Plan F by now, then there was Shaukat Tarin, his manner became bluffer and bluffer though these days he isn’t in the country, then there was Miftah Ismail – the guy who tweeted ji to Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN), I mean even daddy’s closest associates desisted from agreeing with her on social media because that becomes part of one’s record, and GPS of course has a visibly widening girth…”

“Right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Hafeez Sheikh PARTLY FACETIOUS Shaukat Tarin

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Lies are outright lies…

ECC approves urea import proposal

Apr-Jun quarter: Nepra approves Rs6.69bn negative adjustment for KE

Senate panel told: Ogra takes over oil demand-supply function

2024-29 sell-off roadmap presented to Dar

India, BD enact new law: Ministry working on draft ‘Dam Safety Act’

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.12pc

No visa-free entry for Indians, Afghans, Cabinet told

Petroleum policy: New PD terms could discourage $5bn potential investment

July petroleum sales dip 11pc to 1.2m tons yoy

SECP commissioners’ interview: Selection body reconstituted

Read more stories