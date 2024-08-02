AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
‘Turkish John Wick’: Yusuf Dikeç takes internet by storm

BR Web Desk Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 04:07pm

Yusuf Dikeç, a retired officer of the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command, has become the latest internet sensation following his silver medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Turkish shooter stunned everyone with a dream-like performance, delivering a masterclass in nonchalance in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Wednesday.

Sporting a casual, no-gear look, the 51-year-old has gone viral on social media, with many comparing him to the hitman movie character John Wick.

Dikec’s partner, Sevval llayda Tarhan, also played a crucial role in securing the team’s silver medal finish. It was Turkiye’s first-ever medal in Olympic shooting.

Dikec, noting the attention and the memes, recreated the moment and posted it on his Instagram account.

He also posted an image of himself with his winning medal.

On the other hand, it was a sorry state at the local front after Pakistan’s shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kashmala Talat failed to qualify for the finals of the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol event on Saturday.

Olympics Paris Olympics Olympic Games Paris 2024 Paris Olympics 2024 Yusuf Dikeç Turkish shooter

