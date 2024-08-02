AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.49%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (15.27%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
DGKC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.16%)
FCCL 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
FFBL 43.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.98%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
HUBC 148.89 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.77%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.3%)
MLCF 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.68%)
NBP 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.38%)
OGDC 130.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.96%)
PAEL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.26%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (7.43%)
TPLP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.74%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TRG 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
UNITY 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,318 Increased By 91.6 (1.11%)
BR30 25,885 Increased By 404.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 78,212 Increased By 471.4 (0.61%)
KSE30 25,232 Increased By 186.5 (0.74%)
Kenyan shilling slips on manufacturing FX demand; S&P review in focus

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 01:29pm

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling slipped on Friday due to dollar demand from the manufacturing sector, traders said, adding that a credit rating review by S&P Global later this month could be a big driver in the weeks ahead.

At 0805 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 129.50/130.50 to the US dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing rate of 129.00/130.00.

S&P Global is scheduled to review Kenya’s sovereign rating on Aug. 23.

Kenyan shilling firms to new 1-year high

It currently has the East African country’s long-term foreign and local currency ratings in “junk” status, at ‘B’ with a negative outlook.

Last month Moody’s downgraded Kenya’s local- and foreign-currency long-term ratings deeper into junk, to ‘Caa1’ from ‘B3’, citing a diminished capacity to implement fiscal consolidation after President William Ruto withdrew planned tax hikes in response to mass protests.

