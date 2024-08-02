Court sends Janjua to jail on 14 days judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: The special court on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) International Media Coordinator Ahmad Waqas Janjua to jail on 14 days judicial remand in a case registered against him regarding allegedly spreading anti-state propaganda.

Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah, while announcing its reserved verdict, rejected the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s request to extend the physical remand of the accused, Janjua, and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on July 30 sent Janjua to jail in a case of terrorism but the FIA arrested him in a case already registered against PTI’s secretary information Raoof Hasan and others.

Earlier, FIA produced Janjua before the court after the expiry of his two days of physical remand and filed an application before the court seeking the physical remand of the accused to probe him further.

Janjua’s lawyers, Imaan Zainab Mazari and Hadi Chatta, FIA prosecutor Aamir Sheikh, as well as the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, appeared before the court.

The judge asked IO what you have done during the previous two-day physical remand.

The prosecutor replied that during the last two days, the accused has not cooperated with the investigators; therefore, his physical remand be extended for another two days.

The defence counsel, Mazari, said that during the previous two-day physical remand you did not ask a single question then on which ground you are requesting for further remand.

Earlier, they [the police] alleged that the accused have links with terror organisations and now the FIA levelled allegation of spreading anti-state propaganda on social media.

Chatta another lawyer of Janjua said that in this case the main accused has been sent on judicial remand to jail and Janjua has no link with anyone. His client remained on physical remand in another case for seven days, he said, adding that an accused is considered under arrest if he is arrested in any case.

Janjua’s counsel, while objecting to the extension in the physical remand, requested the court to send his client on judicial remand to jail.

The court after hearing the arguments send Janjua on judicial remand for 14 days.

