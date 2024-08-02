CS reviews arrangements for rainwater drainage

LAHORE: During the heavy rainfall, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited different areas of the city including Services Hospital, Laxmi Chowk, Qartaba Chowk and reviewed the arrangements for rainwater drainage.

At Services Hospital, the chief secretary inspected the emergency and other wards and issued necessary instructions for immediate drainage of rainwater. He directed the managing director of WASA to install more pumps for early disposal of water from the hospital.

The chief secretary also inspected the situation caused by the downpour on Lakshmi Chowk, Qartaba Chowk, Railway Road, Circular Road and other major points. He directed that special measures should be taken for smooth flow of traffic during the rains.

He asked the administrative officers to remain in the field and check the underpasses and disposal stations. He said that the relevant departments should be on alert to deal with any situation due to rain. Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid Bin Maqsood, Secretary C&W, MD Wasa and officers concerned were present on this occasion.

The chief secretary also appealed to the citizens to take precautionary measures during monsoon rains. He said that carelessness can cause loss of life and property during the rainy season, adding that any untoward incident can be avoided by taking precautionary measures. He appealed to the citizens to stay away from electric poles and wires during the rainy season.

He asked them to clean, repair and drain roofs properly. He said that people should not stay in dilapidated buildings and must stop children from going into standing rainwater in low-lying areas. He mentioned that in case of emergency people can call the helpline 1129.

