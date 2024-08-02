AGL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AIRLINK 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.96%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (16.71%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
DGKC 83.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.01%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 149.65 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.29%)
HUMNL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.84%)
MLCF 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
NBP 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.4%)
OGDC 130.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.01%)
PAEL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.46%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.28%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 58.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (7.55%)
TPLP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8%)
TREET 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.04%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,320 Increased By 93.6 (1.14%)
BR30 25,937 Increased By 457 (1.79%)
KSE100 78,227 Increased By 486.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,228 Increased By 183.1 (0.73%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-02

CS reviews arrangements for rainwater drainage

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2024 07:55am

LAHORE: During the heavy rainfall, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited different areas of the city including Services Hospital, Laxmi Chowk, Qartaba Chowk and reviewed the arrangements for rainwater drainage.

At Services Hospital, the chief secretary inspected the emergency and other wards and issued necessary instructions for immediate drainage of rainwater. He directed the managing director of WASA to install more pumps for early disposal of water from the hospital.

The chief secretary also inspected the situation caused by the downpour on Lakshmi Chowk, Qartaba Chowk, Railway Road, Circular Road and other major points. He directed that special measures should be taken for smooth flow of traffic during the rains.

He asked the administrative officers to remain in the field and check the underpasses and disposal stations. He said that the relevant departments should be on alert to deal with any situation due to rain. Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid Bin Maqsood, Secretary C&W, MD Wasa and officers concerned were present on this occasion.

The chief secretary also appealed to the citizens to take precautionary measures during monsoon rains. He said that carelessness can cause loss of life and property during the rainy season, adding that any untoward incident can be avoided by taking precautionary measures. He appealed to the citizens to stay away from electric poles and wires during the rainy season.

He asked them to clean, repair and drain roofs properly. He said that people should not stay in dilapidated buildings and must stop children from going into standing rainwater in low-lying areas. He mentioned that in case of emergency people can call the helpline 1129.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

WASA Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman rainwater drainage

Comments

200 characters

CS reviews arrangements for rainwater drainage

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Attock Refinery CEO calls for phased deregulation in petroleum prices

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

Read more stories