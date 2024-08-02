SC gives Secretary last chance to form Climate Change Authority

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court gave last chance to the secretary Ministry of Climate Change to constitute the Climate Change Authority and place its notification by 15th August, warning if that is not done then contempt proceeding may be initiated against him.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, heard the petition of Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan.

In the last hearing on 01-07-24, the bench had directed the secretary to place the notification of a duly constituted Authority within a fortnight.

During the proceedings, the court noted that one month has passed yet there is no progress in the matter. It said that the Act was promulgated seven years ago, but the Authority has not yet been established under Section 5 of the Act.

Justice Mansoor said that the urgency expressed in the matter by the court is because of the upcoming monsoon rains. The Authority needs to be in place to deal with all climate-related challenges but the ministry does not appear to understand or appreciate the urgency.

The court says; “As a last opportunity, we direct the concerned Ministry to ensure that the Authority stands constituted and the notification thereof is placed on the record not later than 15.08.2024. In case this is not done the Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change will appear in person to answer why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.”

The chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) gave a detailed presentation clearly showing the disaster management and disaster prevention preparation, especially regarding the floods.

The court asked secretary Climate Change to place on the record the Climate Change Policy of the federal government, as well as, the steps taken there under. He referred to the Climate Change Policy 2012 (updated in 2022), as well as, the Project of “Living Indus”, but could not point out the substantial challenges faced by the country regarding climate change and the concrete steps taken on the ground to address those issues. As the secretary failed to satisfy, the Court therefore summoned the Attorney General to assist the Court regarding the matter.

The Punjab chief secretary submitted that there is no notified Climate Change Policy in Punjab; however, the same is under preparation. He points out that the provincial government has engaged Dr Kausar Abdullah, as well as, advocate Asghar Leghari to assist them in the preparation of the said Provincial Climate Change Policy, which will be presented before the Court within a month. Let the needful be done.

The Sindh chief secretary, while referring to his report filed through CMA No7375 of 2024, highlighted several areas where the Government of Sindh has made meaningful interventions regarding climate change.

