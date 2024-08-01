AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
Markets Print 2024-08-01

Ogra raises rate of LPG

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified raise by Rs2.27 per kg on domestic and commercial LPG cylinder for August 2024.

Meanwhile, a reduction in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices has been announced by the regulator for the month of July.

The price of LNG for Sui Northern has been reduced by $1.23 per MMBtu, while for Sui Southern the reduction is $1.22 per MMBtu.

A notification regarding the price reduction has been issued.

The new LNG price for Sui Northern is set at $13.39 per MMBtu, compared to $14.62 per MMBtu in June. For Sui Southern, the price has been set at $13.15 per MMBtu, down from $14.37 per MMBtu in June.

For LPG sector, the regulator states that the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate.

As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased up to 1.22 percent. The average dollar exchange rate has however gone down by 0.0107 percent resulting into the increase in LPG consumer price by Rs26.90 per 11.8 kg cylinder (0.97 percent). The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs2.27.

New price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder is fixed at Rs2,796.56 as compared with previous month of July Rs2,769.66 or Rs26.90 increase.

For LPG producers, price has been increased by Rs26.90 from Rs2,309.22 to Rs2,282.32 in July.

