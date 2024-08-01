Iranian CG calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE: Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore, Mehran Movahed Far called on Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at Governor House Lahore Wednesday and discussed different matters

In the meeting, the strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Iran in the fields of education, culture and trade ties were discussed.

The governor also offered condolence over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, during the meeting with Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far.

During the meeting, the Iranian Consul General informed the governor about the ease of travel facilities for Pakistani pilgrims under the new policy of travelling by road. He also thanked the Pakistani nation for their help and unwavering support for the suffering Palestinian Muslims.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan and Iran are bound together by religion, culture and historical ties. “Iran is a brotherly Islamic country and Pakistanis have strong bond of love and respect with Irani people. The last visit of late President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan was a historic and memorable visit.”

He paid tributes to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for his role in strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations who during his last visit to Pakistan laid the foundation for new projects by signing various memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and Iran in various fields. He said that the Pakistani government and people were shocked and saddened by the martyrdom of late President Ebrahim Raisi.

The governor assured the Iranian Consul General of considering steps to promote Persian language as chancellor in public and private varsities in Punjab.

Consul General of Iran Mehran Movahed Far said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to facilitate Pakistan pilgrims in their travel to sacred places in Iran. He said that there is a need to expand trade

relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The Iranian Consul General said that work is being done on the exchange of delegations of students and teachers between Pakistan and Iran. He reiterated that Iran attaches special importance to relations with Pakistan. “We want peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan,” he added.

He further said that roads in major cities in Iran are named after respected Pakistani personalities. He added that a highway in Tehran is named after Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah along with the statue of Allama Iqbal erected in Mashhad. Mehran Movahed Far also invited Governor Punjab to visit Iran.

