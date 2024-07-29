AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-29

Thermal energy portfolio: CCP approves merger application

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a merger application within the thermal energy assets portfolio. This transaction involves a consortium acquiring approximately 50.10% of M/s Engro Powergen Thar (Pvt.) Ltd from M/s Engro Energy Limited.

Engro Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Ltd, has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with a consortium comprising M/s Liberty Power Holding (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Soorty Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd and M/s Procon Engineering (Pvt) Ltd for the sale of its thermal energy assets. Engro, having an immense contribution in the energy space of Pakistan, is selling its thermal assets to streamline and optimise capital and resource allocation.

Liberty Power Holding is a recently established private limited company with the main purpose to manage power generation companies within the Liberty Group. Soorty Enterprises is a private limited company in the business of manufacturing and sales of denim products and Procon Engineering is engaged in the business of manufacturing automotive parts, non-woven fabrics and foam products.

The CCP’s Phase I competition assessment identified ‘Power Generation – (CPPA-G system)’ as the relevant product market. CCP’s analysis further confirmed that Engro Powergen Thar market share as per its capacity is nominal which will remain the same after the transaction. However, post-transaction the increased presence of the acquirers will not lead to dominance in the relevant market.

With this approval, CCP anticipates improved efforts to streamline resource allocation in Pakistan’s power generation sector resulting in more competition in the long term.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CCP Engro Powergen Thar Private Limited merger Engro Energy Limited Thermal energy portfolio

Comments

200 characters

Thermal energy portfolio: CCP approves merger application

KE seeks PD’s help in getting MPCL gas

Tax refund cases: LHC bars FIA from taking steps against FBR officers

Power export to China: feasibility study on the cards

IK’s arrest: PTI says will start countrywide protest on Aug 5

35 killed as tribal feud sparks sectarian fighting in Kurram

PM announces series of significant visa reforms

Miftah says will move court against KE

Commodity traders say WHT to further fuel food inflation

IPP agreements main reason behind power challenges: PBF

CTO Islamabad accused of ‘deceiving’ tax system

Read more stories