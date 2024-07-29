AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Pakistan

Message of CM Punjab on World Hepatitis Day

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2024 06:37am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the World Hepatitis Day said,” Environment free from contamination and provision of clean drinking water saves many from multiple diseases. The number of Hepatitis B and C patients is increasing rapidly and we need to undertake collective efforts along with preventive measures for their complete eradication.”

The Chief Minister said,” Prevention from Hepatitis becomes easier by adopting preventive measures as its treatment is prolonged and difficult. Hepatitis is a silent killer and is adversely affecting the lives of lakhs of people. Further awareness and information regarding Hepatitis inevitably need to impart among the citizens.”

