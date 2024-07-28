AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan swimmers fail to qualify for next round

BR Web Desk Published July 28, 2024

Pakistani Olympians’ disappointing show continued on the second day as swimmers Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi failed to qualify for the next round of men’s and women’s 200-metre freestyle heats at the 2024 Olympics in France on Sunday.

National record holder Durrani clocked a 1:58.67 to finish fourth in his heat and last overall, splitting 26.62, 29.21, 31.06 and 31.78.

He failed to match his previous best time of 1 minute and 55 seconds over 27.15, 29.33, 29.94 and 29.26 at the Malaysian Age Group Championships.

On the other hand, the 16-year-old Jehanara finished 26th out of 30. She was 15 seconds slower than the fastest qualifier from Australia.

On day 1 of the Games, Pakistani shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kashmala Talat failed to qualify for the finals of the men’s and women’s 10 m air pistol event.

Gulfam managed to accumulate 571 points across five series, falling just 6 short of the qualification threshold of 577. He finished at the 22nd spot out of 33 shooters participating in the event from across the world.

In the Women’s 10 m air pistol competition, Kashmala Talat accumulated 567 points across six series of shootings.

