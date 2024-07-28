JI to continue Islamabad sit-in after first round talks with govt: Baloch

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leadership has decided to continue their anti-inflation sit-in in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after the first round of talks with the government on party’s 10-point agenda.

JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch announced this after leading his party’s delegation in talks with the government at the Rawalpindi commissioner’s office.

Other members who accompanied him were Amirul Azeem, Syed Farast Shah, and Nasrullah Randhawa.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Baloch said the talks were held in a pleasant environment.

Protest continues against inflation, hike in power tariffs

“We have put our demands before the government and they have informed us that it will set up a technical team tomorrow to look into it,” Baloch said.

Baloch said another round of talks would follow soon, adding that the sit-in would continue until their demands were accepted.

“The electricity and petrol prices have become unbearable for the nation, whereas, the government has not signed any international agreement with the independent power producers (IPPs),” he added.

Meanwhile, the government’s committee head Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the government was taking all possible measures to reduce the electricity tariff by generating cheap and quality electricity. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami leaders would be provided complete information about power sector issues. He said Rs50 billion subsidy has already been given to electricity consumers using up to 200 units.

“The government is also starting solar projects and diesel and oil-powered plants will be closed,” he said and added, that the installation of solar tubewells will reduce electricity consumption. Tarar said that no change had been made in the government’s negotiation team. He said that Minister for Power Awais Laghari was in China.

He said the government’s team will sit and hold talks with the leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami which had some issues related to electricity.

The JI is pressing the government to reduce inflated electricity bills and take effective measures to bring down skyrocketing inflation.

JI Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, addressing the sit-in on Saturday, said that during the last few days, law enforcement agencies arrested over 200 of his party workers.

He urged the government to release JI workers immediately and end the cases against them.

He further said that we have reservations over the committee formed by the government for negotiations. Without addressing reservations talks cannot be held, he said, adding that we are prepared to hold the sit-in for a month and will establish a settlement at Liaquat Bagh if the government does not take our demands regarding the reduction in electricity bills and abolishment of salary slabs seriously.

JI sit-in: Red Zone sealed by ICT admin

JI Ameer said that JI did not stage the sit-in to gain any personal agenda but the main motive of the protest was to regulate Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He demanded a forensic audit of IPPs forgery and talks should be held with those IPPs whose agreements have not expired.

The JI chief urged the government to terminate agreements with IPPs and reduce its expenses to provide relief to the public. “More than 80 percent of IPPs are owned by people in government, and over Rs500 billion are being paid to them from our pockets,” he said.