Protest continues against inflation, hike in power tariffs

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Fazal Sher Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

RAWALPINDI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), on Saturday, continued its sit-in at Liaquat Bagh for the second day to press the government for a reduction in inflated electricity bills and to take effective measures to bring down skyrocketing inflation.

A large number of JI workers gathered at Liaquat Bagh carrying party flags and banners inscribed with slogans against high electricity prices and taxation on the salaried class.

JI Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, addressing the sit-in, said that during the last few days, law enforcement agencies have arrested over 200 of his party workers. He urged the government to release JI workers immediately and ends the cases against them.

He further said that we have reservations over the committee formed by the government for negotiations. Without addressing reservations talks cannot be held, he said, adding that we are prepared to hold the sit-in for a month and will establish a settlement at Liaquat Bagh if the government does not take our demands regarding the reduction in electricity bills and abolishment of salary slabs seriously.

JI Ameer said that JI did not stage the sit-in to gain any personal agenda but the main motive of the protest was to regulate Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He demanded a forensic audit of IPPs forgery and talks should be held with those IPPs whose agreements have not expired.

The JI chief urged the government to terminate agreements with IPPs and reduce its expenses to provide relief to the public. “More than 80 percent of IPPs are owned by people in government, and over Rs500 billion are being paid to them from our pockets,” he said.

He said that despite the ability to march to D-Chowk, we chose the path of restraint. He warned the government not to underestimate their resolve as more supporters are expected to join the protest soon. He said that Liaqat Baloch has been appointed as the responsible person for negotiations, but the negotiators appointed by the government are not currently in the country.

Rehman said that the inflated power bills have crippled the citizens and traders due to which people have been compelled to sell their belongings and some have even turned to crime due to financial strain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

power tariffs inflation in Pakistan Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Liaquat Bagh

