Pakistan Print 2024-07-28

ATC rejects plea of PTI workers for open trial

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday dismissed an application of PTI workers praying for an open trial in a May 9 case of Shadman police station attack.

The court adjourned the proceedings till July 29 and sought arguments on another plea challenging the charge of sedition.

The court conducted the hearing of the case at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and other suspects were presented.

The court on the previous hearing had halted the cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses after the defence lawyers asked the court to decide the plea for an open trial first.



