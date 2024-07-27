AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zhang urges fans to ‘look at facts’ of China doping furore

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2024 05:19pm

PARIS: China’s two-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Zhang Yufei urged fans to “look at the facts” of doping allegations against her and her team-mates as she opened her campaign at the Paris Games on Saturday.

Zhang was named by the New York Times as one of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive trimetazidine (TMZ) at a domestic competition in late 2020 and early 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Chinese authorities said the positive tests were the result of food contamination – an explanation which was accepted by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA).

World number one Swiatek into second round of Olympics tennis

The case has caused uproar in the sport, with US anti-doping authorities accusing WADA of a cover-up.

Zhang addressed the controversy on Saturday after stepping out of the pool following her opening heat in the 100m butterfly, insisting Chinese swimmers had nothing to hide.

“World Aquatics and the ITA (International Testing Agency) have investigated our Chinese athletes and the whole thing many times and tested them many times before we came to the Paris Olympics,” she told reporters through a translator.

“Each one of us was tested 20 to 30 times in two months, three to four times a week on average,” Zhang added, noting none had tested positive.

“Chinese athletes or foreign athletes they would not want to destroy all the hard work they have put in over the years by doping,” she added.

But while clearly frustrated that many continue to question the role of the Chinese and anti-doping authorities, Zhang was concerned how her fellow swimmers and the French public would view her.

“I competed very well with friends from different countries, now I come to participate in the Olympic Games I am very worried that my good friends to look at me with colored (suspicious) eyes and they do not want to compete with me.

“I am worried that French people think that Chinese athletes do not deserve to stand on this stage I would be aggrieved (if that was the case),” she said, urging any doubters to look at the details of the case.

“Just look at the objective facts,” she said.

Olympics Zhang Yufei Paris Olympics Olympic Games Paris 2024 Olympics Games Paris 2024

Comments

200 characters

Zhang urges fans to ‘look at facts’ of China doping furore

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,258

Far behind $17.619bn annual target: $9.811bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in FY24

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

President Zardari summons NA session on July 30

FBI confirms Trump hit by bullet in assassination attempt

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan shooters miss 10m air pistol finals spot

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Celine Dion makes return to live stage in Paris opening ceremony

Read more stories