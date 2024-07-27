AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World number one Swiatek into second round of Olympics tennis

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2024 05:10pm

PARIS: World number one Iga Swiatek battled to a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania to reach the second round of the rain-lashed Olympics tennis tournament on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Swiatek, back at Roland Garros where she captured a fourth French Open title last month, had the advantage of playing under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

After two breaks in a comfortable first set, the top seed had to retrieve a break in the second set to get to 5-5 before sweeping the next two games and secured victory when Begu double-faulted.

Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan shooters miss 10m air pistol finals spot

Polish star Swiatek, who only made the second round on her Olympics debut in Tokyo three years ago, will face either Diane Parry of France or Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska for a place in the last 16.

As the top seed enjoyed a winning start, play on the outside courts was delayed by three hours as rain swept across the French capital.

Olympics Iga Swiatek Paris Olympics Olympics Games Paris 2024

Comments

200 characters

World number one Swiatek into second round of Olympics tennis

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,258

Far behind $17.619bn annual target: $9.811bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in FY24

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

President Zardari summons NA session on July 30

FBI confirms Trump hit by bullet in assassination attempt

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan shooters miss 10m air pistol finals spot

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Celine Dion makes return to live stage in Paris opening ceremony

Read more stories