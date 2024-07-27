AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-27

CM’s task force head visits PSDF

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2024 07:16am

LAHORE: Chairperson CM Task Force on Skills Development, Adnan Afzal Chattha said that following the vision of the Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif the government will usher a skilled and empowered youth population.

During a visit to Punjab Skills Development Fund’s (PSDF) head office, Chattha observed that to bridge the skills gap in a rapidly evolving job market, the government intends to boost the skill development of youth, marginalized communities, and women from rural areas.

By aligning with the Chief Minister’s vision, the Task Force aims to create sustainable employment opportunities, drive economic growth, uplift the socio-economic status of the youth, and provide high-quality human resources for international placement, especially in GCC regions.

In the meeting, it was discussed to focus on programmes for skill development, which included the Chief Minister’s Skilled Punjab Development Programme, Chief Minister Skills Development Programme for Transgender, and Empowering Women by Way of IT Training Across Punjab. Moreover, he also mentioned the Chief Minister’s focus on developing the ecosystem of international accreditations, targeting global job placements, resulting in a higher remittance flow and improved living standards which he emphasized would come from globally recognized certifications in IT courses by industry leaders such as Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, etc. Hence, improving the country’s freelance landscape and increasing opportunities for the workforce in the global market. The Chairperson appreciated the PSDF’s exemplary track record of imparting training and skill development among the youth of Punjab, stating, “PSDF’s dedication to excellence and innovation, combined with its strategic public-private partnerships, plays a pivotal role in equipping Punjab’s youth with the skills necessary for a prosperous future. By leveraging these strengths, we can create a truly future-ready generation.”

Special focus on internationally recognized certifications in Hospitality, Healthcare workers, and IT along with developing soft skills components including language and personal grooming will be the areas to drive manpower export growth potential for the youth of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif PSDF Adnan Afzal Chattha

