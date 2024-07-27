AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-27

FIA summons FBR Member Operations

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2024 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Operations Mir Badshah Khan Wazir to joint inquiry into allegations of corruption, kickbacks, bribery, and illegal approval of tax refunds by Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Lahore to large taxpayer companies.

Sources informed the FIA has also directed the focal person FBR to make sure the attendance of summoned officials, including FBR Member (Operations).

According to a senior FBR official the Member operations IR has submitted the reply to the FIA.

According to FIA notice, “Whereas it appears that you (Mir Badshah Khan Wazir) are acquainted with the circumstances of enquiry on the allegations of corruption, kickbacks, bribery, corrupt practices, illegal approval of tax refunds to large tax payer companies by the officers/officials of LTO Lahore.

The official is hereby called upon to appear (in person) at FIA Office Anti-Money Laundering Circle, without fail for the purpose of answering certain questions in the matter and explain position in the matter and/or providing documents in your possession related to enquiry.

The documents included record of Large Tax Payer Companies of Zone of LTO Lahore in which refund have been issued in last five years. You are further required to bring your original CNIC and any/all documentary evidence in support of your claim,” FIA notice added.

The FBR had already suspended four senior IR officials on the charges of speed money into tax refund case of millions of rupee. The FIA had also started investigating on this matter.

FIA FBR Taxpayer LTO Mir Badshah Khan Wazir

