Govt collects Rs518bn through e-Pay Punjab: PITB

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected over Rs518 billion in tax revenue through e-Pay Punjab, an online provincial tax and levies payment solution.

This was informed during a progress review meeting chaired by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Friday. The meeting was further told that the revenue was collected through over 59 million online transactions.

During the meeting, the PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that e-Pay Punjab has successfully streamlined the tax payment system by allowing citizens to make payments for 84 taxes/levies of 18 government departments,” he added.

The PITB developed e-Pay Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department and is the first-ever government payment aggregator for citizen facilitation.

