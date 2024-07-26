Wafi acquiring stake: AHL gives public offer notice to Shell

KARACHI: Arif Habib Limited (Manager to the Offer) on behalf of its client Wafi Energy Holding Limited (Acquirer) has given Shell Pakistan Limited (Target Company) Notice of the Public Announcement of Offer of the Acquirer to acquire up to 24,162,179 ordinary shares representing 11.29 percent of the total issued share capital of the target company by way of a public offer.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, the public offer is being made at Rs 155.11/share.

