Korean delegation visits SAU Tandojam

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:04am

HYDERABAD: A Korean delegation, linked with the Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) project, visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, during their visit, the delegation was informed that the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology (IFST) at SAU will soon be upgraded to faculty status, and a new degree program in Human Nutrition will be introduced.

The delegation comprised of Prof Dr Jaehan Kim, Project Manager and Dean of the College of Human Ecology at Chungnam National University, Korea, Prof Dr Seoung Woo Lee, Prof Dr Ji Yun Hwang, Young Yeon Rou, Soyeon Park, and Adnan Wadood from Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Pakistan.

Their visit focused on reviewing the PKNC project activities and obtaining feedback from trainees and other secondary beneficiaries. The delegation toured various departments, including the IFST.

During their visit, the delegation met with Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, who outlined the university’s ongoing research and academic efforts related to food security and nutrition. Dr Marri revealed plans to elevate IFST to faculty status and launch a degree program in human nutrition.

He assured the delegation of the university’s full support for the project and expressed a commitment to further collaboration to establish a new Department of human nutrition. “This initiative aims to tackle malnutrition in the province with backing from the Sindh government,” he added.

The Korean team conducted interviews with master trainers, school teachers, lady health workers, and clinical dieticians involved in the project. They also engaged with community mothers and parents to assess their understanding of nutrition education. The delegation visited local food markets to evaluate the types and quality of available food products and extended their visit to a nearby village to review the community’s household nutrition status.

The Korean delegation commended Professor Dr Aijaz Hussain Soomro and his team for their efforts in promoting nutrition and healthy eating. Their feedback will be instrumental in enhancing the PKNC project’s impact on nutrition education and community health.

