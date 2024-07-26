Chinese diplomat acknowledges Zardari’s role in CPEC

LAHORE: Appreciating the President Asif Ali Zardari’s dynamic role in the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao Shirin said on Thursday that work was underway on various development projects in the backward areas of Punjab province with the cooperation of China.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, here at Governor’s House Lahore. During the meeting, ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and ongoing development projects under CPEC were discussed.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that Pakistan and China always enjoyed fraternal relations based on love and trust. “The people of both countries were also bound in a close bond, the work on CPEC project was progressing rapidly, however, there was need to further ramp up the speed,” he said.

He said that the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor project is beneficial for both Pakistan and China. He added that the CPEC project will bring development and prosperity in Pakistan. He further said that the reforms and rapid development of the Communist Party of China for the betterment of the country was exemplary.

