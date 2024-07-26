AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-07-26

Dilemma of sugar exports

Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:21am

EDITORIAL: Contrary to the widely-held belief that players within the sugar industry are some of the most influential and powerful people with access to the power corridors, the efforts by the sugar millers to export their surplus stocks before the next season for cane crushing commences are facing headwinds.

It seems their pleas for permission to export another 850,000 metric tons of the commodity in two phases is falling on deaf ears in the ministry of industries and production, which is reportedly refusing to even “consider the proposal” until the domestic market prices stabilise.

These are telling signs, since they show that the government is bracing for public pushback that is bound to come after IMF’s taxes inflate bills and stoke cost-push inflation. And any price increases, especially in high-demand items, such as sugar will not just make for very bad optics; in the present environment it could even stoke angry protest.

But there are some problems with the way the government is handling some sectors, especially sugar. It’s already linked sugar export to Rs2/kg retail price increase; meaning exports shall be halted if sugar price rises by that much in the country.

The industry, however, quotes the increased taxes and duties it must now pay to make a case for increasing that threshold to Rs15/kg. It also cites its surpluses and the small window to export it before the next season begins to demand export rights.

Surely, this is not a problem that cannot be solved. The government should know exactly how much surplus the industry really has. If it hasn’t already physically audited stocks, for some reason, then it must do so immediately to get a perfectly clear picture of available supply.

Once the surplus is verified, export can be allowed in phases. It will have to monitor the local market at all times, of course, and step in immediately if prices begin to rise. And if Rs2/kg is indeed a little too tight, the government – which imposed all those duties and taxes that the industry is crying about – can easily calculate a more realistic differential.

Such matters require meticulous planning. That’s why it is already surprising that the government does not have full-time on-ground knowledge of available stocks of important commodities, and has to take the industry’s word for it with a lurking suspicion that it may be taken for a ride. Perhaps this sector, in particular, can be better organised and audited the issue of allowing sugar export resolved.

We have now come to the point where pricing inefficiencies can no longer be tolerated. The government has already disappointed by discriminating tax policy against salaried, middle and lower-income classes. Adding insult to injury by piling more misery on them because of out-of-control retail commodity prices, that too because of incompetence, might even trigger much wider social and political unrest.

With so much going on, issues like exporting possible surpluses should not take more than a meeting or two at the highest level. Hopefully, the government will not only settle this matter very quickly, but it will also establish a permanent framework for dealing with such issues.

It must, above all, ensure that it always has complete knowledge of available supply of all essential commodities. This is the most essential aspect of ensuring price stability, especially when inflation is such a big concern. Otherwise, it will always find itself behind the curve.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sugar IMF sugar exports commodity prices IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Dilemma of sugar exports

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories