SSC-II 2024: Ziauddin University Examination Board announces results

Press Release Published 26 Jul, 2024 07:23am

KARACHI: Ziauddin University Examination Board (ZUEB) announced the results for the annual SSC-II 2024 exams, achieving outstanding success. Ziauddin University Examination Board is the first board in Sindh to announce the SSC Part II exam results.

The board saw an overall passing percentage of 77.73%, with 72.5% of candidates being male and 27.5% female. The top-performing student in the Science Group is Muhammad Hussain, who secured 943 marks. Alihyam and Shumaila both earned the second position in the Science Group with 931 marks each. Hurain secured the third position with 930 marks. In the Computer Science Group, Abdul Rehman secured the top position with 880 marks, followed by Aiman Bibi with 858 marks, and Hiba Akram with 857 marks.

The results reflect the hard work and dedication of both students and teachers. A-1 Grade candidates comprised 8.13% of the total, A Grade candidates made up 31.08%, B Grade candidates 31.30% and C Grade candidates 7.07%.

Ziauddin University Examination Board is the first to implement barcodes on exam papers and admit cards. Admit cards also featured QR codes for online verification of student details. The board resolved issues reported by examination centres promptly via their help desk email.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

