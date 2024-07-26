AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

ABL launches K2 Expedition 2024

Published July 26, 2024

LAHORE: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) announces the launch of its K2 Expedition 2024, an initiative that merges the thrill of mountaineering with a strong commitment to environmental conservation.

A dedicated team of 14 members is set to embark on this ambitious journey, aiming not only to conquer the majestic peaks of K2 but also to carry out a comprehensive cleanliness drive at the base camp.

The pre-departure ceremony marked the official start of the expedition, highlighting ABL’s dedication to environmental stewardship and raising awareness about climate change. United by a common goal, the team acknowledges the urgent need to manage and protect our planet’s precious resources.

“Our journey is not just about reaching new heights; it’s about making a difference,” stated Aizid Razzaq Gill, CEO of Allied Bank. “We are committed to leaving K2’s base camp cleaner than we found it, underscoring the importance of conservation and our role in combating climate change.”

During the ceremony, Gill handed over the Allied Bank flag to the K2 expedition team, which they will hoist at K2 Base Camp alongside the national flag.

