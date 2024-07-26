AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill passed

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Thursday passed the “Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2024” seeking to ensure speedy justice and enable legal heirs of the victims to receive compensation in case of death due to fatal accidents.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control which met with Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman in the chair has passed the Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2024” moved by Senator Shahadat Awan.

The parliamentary body also passed the “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024” also moved by Senator Awan seeking to insert Section 59A in the CrRPand amend sections 431 and 431A.

Awan said that the aim of the bill is to make it obligatory for law enforcement agencies under Section 59A to inform the accused of the charges under which they have been arrested. However, Section 431A provides the right to the family of an accused facing a defamation suit to defend the case after the accused’s death.

The committee also passed another bill titled, “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024” moved by Senator Awan. He said that the bill provides the option of a bank guarantee as security, in addition to cash and promissory notes, for persons seeking bail.

Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Lieutenant General Muhammad MunirAfsar informed the committee that the authority processed 15.8 million cards last year.

The committee raised concerns about fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) issued to Afghan nationals.

The NADRA chief clarified that NADRA terminated the services of 629 employees found guilty of issuing fake CNICs to Afghans and prevented 3.8 million attempts to obtain CNICs through illegal means.

Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir told the committee that the agency seized Rs5.593 billion in Hawala and Hundi transactions, recovered 6,097 acres of Evacuees Trust land, saved 819.84 million electricity units, and investigated 45,080 connections to address allegations of overbilling by distribution companies (Discos).

The committee decided to hold a separate meeting to discuss issues related to overbilling by the Discos.

Director General (DG) Immigration and Passport (I&P) Mustafa Jamal Qazi informed the committee that the I&P earned revenue of Rs45 billion last year.

The committee inquired about the current status of backlogs in passport issuance. The DGI&P highlighted that there is no backlog in the overseas category, but there is a backlog of 16.5 million applications in the normal category.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE Senate Standing Committee Shahadat Awan Faisal Saleem Rehman Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill

Comments

200 characters

Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill passed

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories