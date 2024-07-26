Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill passed

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Thursday passed the “Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2024” seeking to ensure speedy justice and enable legal heirs of the victims to receive compensation in case of death due to fatal accidents.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control which met with Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman in the chair has passed the Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2024” moved by Senator Shahadat Awan.

The parliamentary body also passed the “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024” also moved by Senator Awan seeking to insert Section 59A in the CrRPand amend sections 431 and 431A.

Awan said that the aim of the bill is to make it obligatory for law enforcement agencies under Section 59A to inform the accused of the charges under which they have been arrested. However, Section 431A provides the right to the family of an accused facing a defamation suit to defend the case after the accused’s death.

The committee also passed another bill titled, “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024” moved by Senator Awan. He said that the bill provides the option of a bank guarantee as security, in addition to cash and promissory notes, for persons seeking bail.

Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Lieutenant General Muhammad MunirAfsar informed the committee that the authority processed 15.8 million cards last year.

The committee raised concerns about fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) issued to Afghan nationals.

The NADRA chief clarified that NADRA terminated the services of 629 employees found guilty of issuing fake CNICs to Afghans and prevented 3.8 million attempts to obtain CNICs through illegal means.

Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir told the committee that the agency seized Rs5.593 billion in Hawala and Hundi transactions, recovered 6,097 acres of Evacuees Trust land, saved 819.84 million electricity units, and investigated 45,080 connections to address allegations of overbilling by distribution companies (Discos).

The committee decided to hold a separate meeting to discuss issues related to overbilling by the Discos.

Director General (DG) Immigration and Passport (I&P) Mustafa Jamal Qazi informed the committee that the I&P earned revenue of Rs45 billion last year.

The committee inquired about the current status of backlogs in passport issuance. The DGI&P highlighted that there is no backlog in the overseas category, but there is a backlog of 16.5 million applications in the normal category.

