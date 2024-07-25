126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the implementation of online visa application system for 126 countries to promote business activities, capital investment and tourism in the country.

The meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday decided that under the online visa policy, citizens of these countries can get business and tourist visas within 24 hours. The citizens of these 126 countries will also be exempted from visa processing fees. Besides, a separate sub-category has been approved for visa-on-arrival facility for Sikh pilgrims holding passports of third countries.

The meeting decided that in this regard, a dashboard would also be established in the Ministry of Interior to monitor the online visa system.

The meeting of the federal cabinet also approved notification of special courts and banking courts regarding bank cases in High Courts of Islamabad, Balochistan, Sindh, Lahore, and Peshawar.

The meeting was informed that under Section 37 of the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Act, 1997, the Special Court proposed by the Islamabad High Court (offences in banks) Islamabad, Balochistan High Court proposed Special Courts (offences in banks) Quetta, Sindh High Court proposed Special Court (offences in banks) Karachi, Lahore High Court recommended Special Courts (offences in banks-I and II) Lahore and Special Court (offences in banks) Multan and Peshawar High Court proposed Banking Court 1, Peshawar will be constituted.

These special and banking courts will function under the SECP.

The federal cabinet also granted approval for signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Denmark with respect to promotion of public-private partnership in the fields of logistics, transport, green and sustainable growth, water waste management, urban green development, alternative energy and infrastructure construction.

The federal cabinet also passed a resolution in support of the Palestinians and condemnation of Israel as well as called for prosecution of Israel for war crimes.

The prime minister and cabinet members strongly condemned the attack on the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany and the desecration of the Pakistani flag.

Shehbaz Sharif said that strict legal action should be taken against the people involved in this incident.

The prime minister also strongly condemning the recent acts of terrorism, paid tribute to the soldiers of the security forces who lost their lives in these incidents and prayed for their elevation and rank.

The federal cabinet also approved resolution stating more than 39,000 Palestinians have been martyred by Israel’s brutal actions since October 7, 2023, including innocent children, women, the elderly, young people of all ages and classes, and innocent citizens. Civilians, hospitals, schools, the UN, media offices and workers, journalists are not safe from the indiscriminate campaign of Israeli bombs, bullets and massacres.

Palestinian territories have become graveyards and piles of rubble. He said that Israel’s cruelty continues despite the judgment of the International Court of Justice, the UN resolutions, the demands of human rights organizations, institutions and the protests of the civilized and just people of the whole world.

Therefore, the international community and international organizations should initiate legal, diplomatic and administrative measures including sanctions against the state involved in genocide and war crimes. A barbaric state must be bound by international law and human rights to prevent further innocent bloodshed. Otherwise this fire will consume the peace of the whole world.

Pakistan urged Islamic countries (the OIC) to initiate renewed efforts for concerted action in this regard with preparation of a unified strategy for the Islamic world.

The federal cabinet representing the people and the state of Pakistan, reiterates its commitment to continue to support the people of Palestine and Occupied Kashmir in every possible way till the rights are granted to them and greater efforts will be made to provide the Palestinians with food and other essential goods.

