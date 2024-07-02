Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the business friendly policies of the incumbent government had stabilized the country’s economy and restored confidence of the foreign investors.

He said that Pakistan was moving on the right path towards economic stability, while steps were taken to provide relief to the public in the current fiscal budget.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of leading businessmen that called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The delegation included Shahzad Saleem, Zaid Bashir, Mussadiq Zulqarnain and Sheharyar Chishti.

The members of the delegation praised the prime minister for the economic turnaround and provision of a conducive environment for the businesses and investment activities.

They also apprised the prime minister of the appreciation of fiscal budget by the business community and expressed the confidence that it would cause positive impacts upon the business activities in the country.