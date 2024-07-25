Leather Korangi Industrial Area: Rs277.396m provided for improvement of infrastructure: minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Sindh government has provided Rs 277.396 million for the improvement of infrastructure in Leather Korangi Industrial Area.

A sum of Rs 500 million will also be approved soon for further improvement of infrastructure. He said that 8.5 kilometers of roads had been constructed with the help of a Sindh government grant. Encroachments from the Korangi Industrial Area would also be removed.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, representatives of the association Muhammad Shafi, Aziz Ahmed, Ejaz Ahmed and others also attended the meeting.

The minister said that the problems of the business community related to the leather industry would be solved on priority basis.

The Water Board would be contacted regarding the tax on the use of ground water and the issue would be discussed in the coordination committee meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024