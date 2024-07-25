KE’s citywide crackdown on electricity theft continues

KARACHI: K-Electric, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has ramped up efforts to combat electricity theft across various areas of Karachi by eliminating illegal connections (kundas) from its infrastructure. Anti-theft initiatives are integral to the company’s operations, ensuring network safety and minimizing line losses.

Since the launch of the national campaign against electricity theft in September 2023, over 168,000 cases of electricity theft have been reported, involving the theft of more than 298.7 million units of electricity. In FY 2023-24, actions supported by law enforcement agencies have led to the filing of 980 FIRs and the arrest of 33 individuals across Karachi.

