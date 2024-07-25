AGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 108.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.4%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.27%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
DGKC 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.8%)
FCCL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.59%)
FFBL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 151.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MLCF 36.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
OGDC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.38 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.81%)
PRL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.09%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.9%)
UNITY 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,440 Increased By 33.9 (0.4%)
BR30 26,542 Increased By 88.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,685 Increased By 288 (0.36%)
KSE30 25,585 Increased By 66.4 (0.26%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-25

KE’s citywide crackdown on electricity theft continues

Press Release Published 25 Jul, 2024 07:02am

KARACHI: K-Electric, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has ramped up efforts to combat electricity theft across various areas of Karachi by eliminating illegal connections (kundas) from its infrastructure. Anti-theft initiatives are integral to the company’s operations, ensuring network safety and minimizing line losses.

Since the launch of the national campaign against electricity theft in September 2023, over 168,000 cases of electricity theft have been reported, involving the theft of more than 298.7 million units of electricity. In FY 2023-24, actions supported by law enforcement agencies have led to the filing of 980 FIRs and the arrest of 33 individuals across Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE electricity LEAs anti power theft drives K-Electric electricity theft

Comments

200 characters

KE’s citywide crackdown on electricity theft continues

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories