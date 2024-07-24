Federal cabinet meeting begins with PM Shehbaz in chair

A meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently under way in Islamabad, state-run PTV News reported.

The development comes as the government mulls banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode.

During a recent appearance on Geo News, Information Minister Atta Tarar said the government has “principally decided to ban PTI but waiting for a broader consensus”.

The government has also announced its intention to file references against PTI founder Imran Khan and former president Dr Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6.

The cabinet will also be informed about the economic situation of the country and the IMF deal.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan authorities reached a staff-level agreement, 37-month loan programme aimed at cementing stability and inclusive growth.

The IMF said the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) is subject to approval by its Executive Board and obtain “timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners”.

This would include rollovers or disbursements on loans from Pakistan’s long-time allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

More to follow