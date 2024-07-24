AGL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
Australian shares slip as energy, miners drag

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 09:54am

Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday, tracking an overnight drop on Wall Street, with energy stocks and miners leading losses on the back of lacklustre commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% at 7,947.5, as of 0030 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

Energy stocks fell 1.3% and were on track for a fifth consecutive session of losses after oil prices dropped about 2% overnight.

Brent crude futures, however, rose 0.53% to $81.44 a barrel on Wednesday while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.51% to $77.35 per barrel.

Overnight, the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.14%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.16% and Nasdaq retreated 0.06%. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.2545%, compared with its U.S. close of 4.239%.

Wall Street’s main indexes ended slightly lower on Tuesday, having given up meagre intraday gains in the final minutes of trading, as investors switched their focus to the latest earnings from Alphabet and Tesla.

Australian shares rise as banks, tech gain; Woodside and Lynas fall

Back in Australia, miners tracked iron ore prices lower to slip 0.6% on Wednesday.

Shares of Pilbara Minerals pared early gains of nearly 5% to trade up 0.5%. Australia’s biggest pure-play lithium miner forecast higher production for fiscal 2025 and posted a 58% sequential jump in its June-quarter revenue.

Gold stocks were trading up 1% on higher bullion prices as traders braced for U.S. economic data this week.

Separately, Flight Centre Travel Group fell as much as 8.8% after it trimmed its fiscal 2024 forecasts.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading 0.1% lower.

