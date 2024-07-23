PM to head panel to boost investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to form a steering committee to be headed by himself with respect to increasing investment and capacity building of federal ministries.

While chairing a meeting regarding increasing investment in Pakistan and improving the efficiency of government institutions on Monday, the prime minister was informed that the Public Private Partnership Authority has hired a consulting firm, Kearney, to hire experts to improve the efficiency and investment of federal ministries.

Kearney is a global management consultancy firm with operations across the world, particularly, in the Middle East.

UAE, KSA investments to come through SIFC, says PM Shehbaz

The meeting was told that Kearney has so far consulted with 15 institutions of the federal government and 97 priority projects have been identified in this consultation process. The Kearney will develop planning process for sustainable development in consultation with the government, the meeting was briefed.

Kearney will provide assistance to the government in improving the regulatory framework of public sector enterprises and attracting investors and privatisation of state-owned enterprises.

The premier said that increasing investment in the country is the first priority of the government and all steps are being taken to provide a business-friendly environment to traders and investors.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to take such projects for investment and increasing the capacity of the federal ministries, which are likely to yield fast results.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervez Malik, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and relevant officials.

