AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-24

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

Hamid Waleed Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended scope of Tajir Dost scheme to 42 cities from six cities.

The Board issued notification with regard to Tajir Dost (Special) Procedure, 2024 along with the list of cities to be part of it and included Abbottabad, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Dera Ismail Khan, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Ghotki, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Gwadar, Hafizabad, Haripur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Larkana, Lasbela, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Mansehra, Mardan, Mirpurkhas, Multan, Nankana, Narowal, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sarghoda, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Toba Tek Singh.

Tajir Dost Scheme: CC offers alternative plan to FBR

The notification also included names of roads in all these cities where retailers would have to pay monthly tax ranging between Rs100 to Rs20,000.

Tax would be determined on the basis of fair market value of their shops in accordance with the area specified in the attached schedule.

The advance tax under sub-paragraph (1), payable on indicative income, shall be computed at the rates provided in Division I of Part I of the First Schedule to the Ordinance for the relevant tax year and as specified in Schedule – II.

According to the notification, the indicative income means income as specified in column (4) of the Table in the Schedule-II and determined by the Board on the basis of factors including but not limited to rental value of the property, its location and fair market value.

Similarly, the world “shopkeeper” includes wholesaler, dealer, distributor, retailer, manufacturer-cum-retailer, importer-cum-retailer, or such person who combines the activity of retail and wholesale with any other business activity or other person in the supply chain of goods.

So far as jurisdiction of income tax authority is concerned, the income tax authority, having jurisdiction over the persons defined in clause (c) of sub-paragraph (1) of paragraph 8, under sections 209 or 210 of the Ordinance for carrying out the purposes of the provisions of the Ordinance, shall also have jurisdiction over the said persons, for carrying out the purposes of this special procedure including but not limited to exercising the powers and performing the functions for imposition and collection of default surcharge under section 205, sealing of a shop under section 182 or prosecution proceedings under section 191B of the Ordinance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR Tajir Dost Scheme cities

Comments

200 characters

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories