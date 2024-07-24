AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

PM likely to visit Iran next week

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit Iran next week to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s newly elected president Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

The oath taking ceremony of Iranian President-elect Dr Pezeshkian will take place on July 30, 2024 who won Iran’s snap Presidential election on July 5. The elections were called after President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Last week, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told her weekly media briefing that Iranian side has extended an invitation to Pakistani leadership to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Dr Pezeshkian. However, she stated that any decision in this regard will be taken in due course of time.

Diplomatic sources maintained that Prime Minister Sharif is likely to travel to Tehran to attend the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected President of Iran. During his visit, they said that the Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the Iranian leadership including Dr Pezeshkian.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Foreign Office Iran Iranian President PM Shehbaz Sharif Iran presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian Iran newly elected president

