Murghub takes charge as LDA Vice Chairman

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Mian Murghub Ahmad took charge of his post on Tuesday with a resolve to play a positive role in the development of Lahore and to serve the people.

On this occasion, LDA DG Tahir Farooq briefed the new Vice Chairman on various matters of the Authority. The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineers, the Additional DGs, the Director Admin, the Chief Town Planners, the Chief Metropolitan Planning and respective directors.

While addressing the meeting, Mian Murghub Ahmad said that with the cooperation of the officers, they will achieve the goals given by the Punjab government and pledged to restore the confidence of the people in LDA. He averred that concrete steps would be taken for the sustainable development of Lahore, adding that along with the completion of development projects, better delivery of allied services would also be ensured.

Later, while speaking to the media, the LDA Vice Chairman said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision would be carried forward, adding that the doors of his office are open all the time to solve the problems of the citizens. “We would make efforts to provide relief to the citizens and simplify the system,” he added.

Meanwhile, LDA teams conducted an operation in the Sabzazar Scheme and sealed 15 properties over non-payment of commercial fees. These properties include showrooms, workshops and grocery shops. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner I Asad Ul Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone II. Multiple notices were issued to these properties before the operation.

