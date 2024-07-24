AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

Murghub takes charge as LDA Vice Chairman

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Mian Murghub Ahmad took charge of his post on Tuesday with a resolve to play a positive role in the development of Lahore and to serve the people.

On this occasion, LDA DG Tahir Farooq briefed the new Vice Chairman on various matters of the Authority. The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineers, the Additional DGs, the Director Admin, the Chief Town Planners, the Chief Metropolitan Planning and respective directors.

While addressing the meeting, Mian Murghub Ahmad said that with the cooperation of the officers, they will achieve the goals given by the Punjab government and pledged to restore the confidence of the people in LDA. He averred that concrete steps would be taken for the sustainable development of Lahore, adding that along with the completion of development projects, better delivery of allied services would also be ensured.

Later, while speaking to the media, the LDA Vice Chairman said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision would be carried forward, adding that the doors of his office are open all the time to solve the problems of the citizens. “We would make efforts to provide relief to the citizens and simplify the system,” he added.

Meanwhile, LDA teams conducted an operation in the Sabzazar Scheme and sealed 15 properties over non-payment of commercial fees. These properties include showrooms, workshops and grocery shops. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner I Asad Ul Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone II. Multiple notices were issued to these properties before the operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LDA Mian Murghub Ahmad LDA Vice Chairman

Comments

200 characters

Murghub takes charge as LDA Vice Chairman

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories