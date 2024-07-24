AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-24

Increase in sugar price: Minister seeks report from cane commissioner

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has sought report from the provincial cane commissioner about increase in the price of sugar.

The minister presided over a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB), on Tuesday, to review the availability of sugar stocks and price trends in the country.

He expressed displeasure on reports of increase in prices of sugar in some areas and sought report from the cane commissioners.

Sources on condition of anonymity said that the sugar industry wanted permission for sugar exports claiming that there was surplus sugar stock of 1.2 million tons sugar as on 15th July 2024.

Sources further stated that the PSMA was seeking permission to export sugar in September on the contention of surplus sugar in the country. But, the minister said that they have already been given permission to export 150,000 tons which they have not yet completed and seeking permission for export of sugar in September 2024 is premature, thus the request was not taken up.

Additionally, the minister said that the issue of export cannot be discussed as long as the matter of sugar prices is not resolved.

However, the minister agreed to the sugar industry’s request of increasing export period from existing 45 days to 60 days because the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was taking 15 days to unblock HS code for sugar export and sugar export has actually started from 16th July 2024.

He directed the chief secretaries to take all possible measures to ensure stable retail prices of sugar across the country.

The minister said that ex-mills prices of sugar have remained stable in recent months and directed the provinces to strictly monitor retail sugar prices, as maintaining sugar prices is the primary responsibility of the government. He warned that any increase will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sugar FBR sugar price sugar exports Rana Tanveer Hussain Ministry of Industries and Production SAB cane commissioner

Comments

200 characters

Increase in sugar price: Minister seeks report from cane commissioner

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories