AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-24

FY25 budget: traders reject taxation measures

Amjad Ali Shah Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:59am

PESHAWAR: Business community have rejected additional taxation measures in budget 2024-25 and stated that it has not made it difficult to keep operational industry, business and trade but impossible after slapping further taxes.

Business community stressed that the system of Australian tax law should be replaced by the tax model of the United Arab Emirates (UAEs), they stressed.

Terming the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as detrimental for the country’s economy, business and industry, the traders demanded all IPPs contract cancellation.

These remarks were made by traders leaders during their speeches at a ‘Tajir’ Convention on the theme of “Anti-people Budget and difficulties of traders community” organized jointly by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Pakistan Business Forum in Peshawar.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, emir of Jamaat-e-Islami was chief guest at the event. Besides, Central president of the Pakistan Business Forum Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, JI provincial amir Prof Muhammad Ibrahim, members of the SCCI Nadeem Rauf, Saddar Gul, Fazl-e-Wahid, Secretary Sohail Anjum, a large number of trader’s leaders and representative of business community attended the convention.

Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the government had paid Rs2200billion on head of capacity charges to IPPs in last year. In the fiscal year 2024-25, he said Rs2800billion would be paid to IPPs on head of capacity charges.

He added that contracts with 12 new IPPs were made, which need to be halted. He said SCCI has played a front foot role against IPPs contracts. The government had made payment of Rs60billon to those plants which didn’t remain operational even a single day, Ishaq revealed.

Fuad Ishaq condemned the imposition of withholding tax at a ratio of 2.5 percent on traders’. He asked the government to provide facilities and incentives to traders instead of snatching morsel from their mouths.

Despite surplus in electricity and gas production, the SCCI chief said equal rates are being charged from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with major provinces, which is completely unjust with terrorism-affected business community and people of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

traders FBR business community taxation measures Budget FY25 Live budget 2024 2025

