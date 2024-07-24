Islamabad’s posh areas: Shops now required to pay huge amounts of tax

ISLAMABAD: The monthly tax of shops located in posh areas like Jinnah Super (Market F-7) Islamabad has been fixed at Rs 60,000.

The amended Tajir Dost Special Procedure, 2024, issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revealed that there are other shops, which were required to pay Rs 45,000 as monthly tax.

The monthly advance tax on shops in Super Market, Sector F-6, (Ground Shop), Islamabad has been fixed at Rs 60,000 per month. The shops in other floors of the same market would pay tax of Rs 30,000 per month.

The shops located at MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, Market Quarters and Karachi Marriot Road would pay Rs 60,000 per month.

The Sectors A, B and C Bahria Enclave and Sector H, G, Islamabad has been fixed at Rs 60,000 per month.

According to the FBR, the Melody Market, Islamabad, backside shops will pay monthly fixed tax of Rs 45,000. The fixed tax of Rs 60,000 would be paid by each shop located at ground floors, Melody Market.

The shops at Bath Island facing Khayaban-e-Iqbal Road, Karachi would pay monthly fixed tax of Rs 60,000.

The shops of Bhori Bazaar, Burns Road and Bombay Bazaar would pay monthly fixed tax of Rs 60,000.

The FBR will charge Rs 60,000 fixed tax from shops located in Clifton Quarters excluding Shireen Jinnah Colony and Clifton Block-I.

The monthly fixed tax of Rs 45,000 would be paid by shops of Commissioner Society and Humayun Street (DHA phase VII extension and VIII-extension).

The fixed monthly tax of Rs 60,000 would be paid by shops located at Defence Housing Authority Phase I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII; Karachi Defence Housing Authority Phase VII Extension, Phase VIII Extension (excluding Commissioner Society and Humayun Street) and Karachi Defence Officers Housing Scheme, Malir.

The shops at II Chundrigar Road and Dehli Mercantile, Karachi would pay monthly tax of Rs 60,000.

The monthly fixed tax rate would be Rs 60,000 for shops located in Joria Bazaar, Karachi and Junna Market, KDA Officers Housing Society, Karachi, KDA Scheme No 1 and 1A, Karachi and Kagzi Bazaar.

The monthly fixed tax of Rs 45,000 would be paid by shops located in Karachi Administrative Cooperative Housing Society Karachi and Cooperative Housing Society. In Lahore, fixed tax of Rs 60,000 would be paid by shops located at Shahalam Gate (E-Ward), Ravi Town.

The fixed tax of Rs 30,000 would be paid by shops at Montgomery Road, Data Gunj Buksh Town. The shops located at Rangmahal Main (E-Ward), Ravi Town would pay monthly tax of Rs 60,000. In Sialkot, shops located in Al-Fatah Market on Main Road, Daska; Bank Road (Front), Daska, Sialkot; Sialkot Bano Bazaar, Sialkot and Sialkot Bansanwala Bazaar will pay fixed tax of Rs 20,000 per month.

The monthly fixed tax of Rs 30,000 would be paid by Main Bazaar Daska on Main Road, Daska, Sialkot.

The shops located at Adam Ji Road, Rawalpindi will pay fixed tax of Rs 60,000 per month. In Faisalabad, fixed tax of Rs 45,000 would be paid by the shops located at Faisalabad City Chak No 212 RB, Block Karkhana Bazar and Montogomery Bazar Remaining Commercial, City, Faisalabad; Faisalabad City Chak No 212 RB, Block Montogomery Bazar and Jhang Bazar Circular Road, City, Faisalabad; Faisalabad City Chak No 212 RB, Block Montogomery Bazar and Jhang Bazar GoleKaryana/Lakarwala, City, Faisalabad and Faisalabad City Chak No 212 RB, Block Montogomery Bazar and Jhang Bazar Remaining Commercial, City, Faisalabad and Faisalabad City D-Ground, D-Ground Peoples Colony Shop in Big D-Ground Peoples Colony, City, Faisalabad.

